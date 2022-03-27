Connect with us

List Of African Presidents Who Died While Still In Office

By

Published

MAgufuli during his reign
Magufuli during his reign

In most African countries, if the president dies while still in office, his vice president becomes president for the rest of the term. Presidential seat is the highest position in any given country. Presidents are the most protected persons in a given country. However, despite being highly protected, they can fall sick or die due to certain situations if not an attack.

There are presidents in African who have died while still serving their countries.

Thomas Noel Sankara

President Thomas Sankara was one of the best presidents not just in Africa, but the whole world. He was the president of Burkina Faso. Sankara was assasinated on 15 October 1987 when he was aged 37 years.

late Thomas Noel Isidore

late Thomas Noel Isidore

Nonetheless, Sankara will be remembered by the people of Burkina Faso as he implemented programs that largely reduced infant mortality, increased literacy rates and school attendance. He also boosted the number of women holding governmental posts in his country. He died while still in office.

John Pombe Magufuli

The late president John Magufuli was the president of Tanzania. He died while still in office last year 17 March 2021.

The former president of Tanzania

The former president of Tanzania

He was first elected as a member of parliament in 1995. President Magufuli served as Minister of Works, Transport and Communications from 2000 to 2005 and 2010 to 2015.   He was Succeeded by Samia Suluhu. He died of heart related problems.

John Atta Mills

President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was the president of Ghana. He became the first Ghanaian president to die in Office. John Atta Mills was Ghanaian politician and legal scholar. Atta Mills first became the president in 2009 until his death in 2012. He was inaugurated on 7 January 2009. He died of throat cancer.

Late John Atta Mills

Late John Atta Mills

Omar Bongo Ondimba

Ms Bongo Queen Juliana Omar Bongo prince Bernhard 1973 photo courtesy

From left to Right: Ms Bongo, Queen Juliana, Omar Bongo and prince Bernhard 1973 photo courtesy

He was born Albert Bernard Bongo and was the president of Gabon.

Also read 5 Powerful African Presidents DP Ruto Follows On Twitter [Photos]

President Ondimba was a Gabonese politician who was the second President of Gabon for 42 years, from 1967 until his death in 2009. Bongo had more than 30 children with his wives and other women.

