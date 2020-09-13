MALI COUP: Opposition Declines Military`s Power Transitions Charter

(KDRTV)-The Malian opposition leaders who led mass rallies in Mali ahead of last month`s mutiny have dismissed a transition charter proposed by the military.

KDRTV notes that on Sartuday 12, the country`s military leaders agreed to initiate an 18-month interim government until an election is done

This was after the military convened a three-day meeting with the opposition leaders and civil groups

However, the M5-RFP group which took part in negotiations said the resulting document was a bid by the military heads to “grab and confiscate power”.

It also protested that the document did not capture what it proposed to be a majority vote for a civilian interim leader and that it “did not reflect the views and decisions of the Malian people”.

At the same time, ECOWAS had also completed that the interim president be a civilian however the military suggested that a soldier or a civilian can fill the vacant

However, the charter also suggested that an interim legislative body be made of members of the M5-RFP

The new developments have surfaced at a time when Mali is struggling with intense Islamist and ethnic violence as well as a strained economy.

Apparently, the simmering tension between the military and the opposition sect deepens the woes of Mali after the ouster of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta

Former President Keita was ejected by a group of military soldiers who formed a junta after several protests by Malians

The president was then detained by the military after he announced his resignation in a televised statement

The former President left the country last week for United Arab Emirates (EAE) for medical treatment

His former chief of staff announced that he could be in EAU for 15 days

After Keita was overthrown by the junta, West Africa Leaders wanted rapid restoration of civilian rule

Mali new military rulers had hinted that they wanted an interim regime to last for the next two years