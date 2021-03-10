Mauritius Announces Lockdown After More Covid-19 Cases

(KDRTV)-Mauritius has imposed a lockdown after the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

The Indian Ocean island has announced the suspension of flights in and out of the island for two weeks after it recorded 15 more cases of Covid-19.

The announcement was made public by the country`s tourism agency.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, the country that has 1.4 people had recorded 641 cases and 10 fatalities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.

Mauritius authorities have advised citizens and foreigners to stay home, or in their respective hotels until March 25, the tourism agency announced in a statement.

“We have decided to implement the nationwide lockdown to make sure that there is no risk of it spreading further,” said Nilen Vencadasmy, chairman of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority. “Mauritius is looking forward to welcoming visitors back later in 2021 in the knowledge that we are a safe and secure destination.”

KDRTV understands that the Mauritius government has to embrace Covid-19 vaccination, which is offered for free to citizens since January this year.

