(KDRTV)-The city of Minneapolis has reached a concesus to pay a $27m settlement to the family of Black American George Floyyd who was burtally murdered by police.

Acording to our previous reports, Floyd`s murder sparked emerged several protest with many calling for an end of racial and ethnic disparity in the United States.

Floyd was killed by a police called Chauvin who murder trial is underway.

So far, six out of 12 jurors have been selected for the hearing that will begin on 29 March.

KDRTV receieved reported that the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to approve the pre-trial settement.

It is in the record that this it the first settlement ever awared in the state of Minnesota

“That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a black man sends a powerful message that black lives do matter and police brutality against people of colour must end,” said Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.

The killing of George Floyd led to massive protets accross the United States.

The protests were named “Black Lives Matter”

The Black community in the United States have been complaining about racial discrrimination that is principally perpatreated by the police.

