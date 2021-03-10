Myanmar Coup: Dozens Of Police Flee To India

KDRTV has established that a military coup leader in Myanmar ordered police officers to shoot protestors.

According to a police officer who spoke to BBC News, they escaped to India after declining to obey the military’s orders to shoot protestors.

Other police officers have also fled the country after fearing that they would be forced to kill or harm civilians who are currently protesting against the coup.

“I was given orders to shoot at protesters. I told them I can’t,” said one of the police officers who has served Myanmar that is also known as Burma for nine years. “I was afraid that I would be forced to kill or harm innocent people who are protesting against the military,” another police officer confirmed “We feel that it was wrong for the military to overthrow an elected government.”

KDRTV understands that more than 1700 people have been detained and killed dozens in the ongoing protest against Burma’s military regime.

Reports indicate that more than 50 people have been killed after protests turned out to be bloody.

The police officers seeking refuge in India have raised their fear that they would not be able to meet again their families left back in Burma.

“I am worried that it may not be possible to meet them again,” a police officer told BBC

The UN, the US, and dozens of countries have failed the junta leaders’ actions against peaceful protestors.

The US, UN, and other regional and international communities have imposed sanctions on the military coup leaders.

The UN was also quoted saying that it is considering further actions to protect the people of Burma.

