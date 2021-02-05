Biden Announces Fresh Direction For US Foreign Policy

(KDRTV)-The newly elected President of the United States Joe Biden has announced a new spectrum of the country`s foreign policy trying to be different from his predecessor, Donald Trump

In what he referred to as the return of the United States in the light of international diplomacy, Biden informed diplomats at his country`s Foreign Ministry that they are facing a challenge to rehabilitate all disturbed mules when it came to the image of the world

“The United States is back. The United States is back. Diplomacy is back to the core of our foreign policy. As I said in my inaugural address, we will re-establish relations with our allies, and reconnect with the world not in the face of yesterday’s challenges, but in today’s. of tomorrow, “said Biden

Biden grabbed the opportunity to reveal to the world that the US is ready to stand firm in the face of its traditional rivals, Russia and China, however, in a manner that cannot endanger other nations.

The President also announced that his country and Russia had agreed to extend the nuclear ceasefire agreement for a period of five years, hence safeguarding only the nuclear deal between the two countries

“I have made it clear to President Putin that I am very different from my predecessor, but the days of the United States tolerating Russia’s interference in our elections, cyber-attacks, and the poisoning of its citizens are over. , “he insisted.

Biden who was accompanied by his vice Kamala Harris took the chance to announce the US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen affirming that it was one approach to enhance diplomacy, democracy, and human rights around the world.

Biden said that the ongoing war must be stopped immediately since it has led to the humanitarian and strategic crisis, even though, the US is hesitant to abandon Saudi Arabia as a key ally in the region

“This war must end, and to show how determined I am, we are suspending all US support for military operations in the Yemeni war, including arms sales. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is facing missile attacks and other threats from armed forces and Iran in several countries. We will continue to support Saudi Arabia to protect its sovereignty, borders, and people. “

to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.