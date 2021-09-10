Connect with us

Rwandan Opposition Icon Held Over Rape Allegations

Rwandan university lecturer accused of rape after forming opposition party; claims allegations are politically inflicted.

Christpher Kayumba accused of rape

KDRTV NEWS: The university lecturer and chief position figure Christopher Kayumba has been detained over rape complaints.

Kayumba, 48, was a former Journalism lecturer at Kigali university was investigated by the Rwandan Investigation Burea (RIB)

An investigation agency summoned him to the country on Thursday.

However, KDRTV established that the bureau had finalized the investigation and produced the opposition icon for prosecution.

Mr. Kayumba, the Rwandan Platform for Democracy (RDP) leader, started facing rape accusations after he launched the party.

However, he dismissed the allegations terming them a bid to soil his reputation and his party.

Kayumba is running an online paper called “The Chronicles.”

The witnesses aligned for his case include a former student, according to the RIB.

KDRTV understands that in December 2019, Kayumba was sentenced to a year jail term for causing “public disturbance” after the airport security declined to let him travel to Nairobi.

The authorities said he went to the airport late and drunk and had threatened to shut down the facility.

Concerns over president Kagame using state apparatus to strain opposition figures are high in Rwanda.

In June, another university lecturer, Aimable Karasira, who criticized Kagame on Youtube, was charged with “revisionism,” He is still in detention.

Karasira survived the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which left 800 000 dead and censured Kagame`s ruling Rwandan Patriotic front party his parents.

