South Africa President Welcomes Zuma`s Medical Parole

KDRTV NEWS: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the court`s decision to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

President Ramaphosa who was speaking during a meeting of the ruling party ANC`s national executive committee wished Zuma quick recovery.

“We welcome this. We’ve heard that he is not well and we’d like to wish him quick recovery as he’s restored back to his home to be with his loved ones,” he said.