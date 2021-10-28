Sudan Coup Highlights Weakness of Some Africans Governments – UN Special Envoy

KDRTV NEWS: The UN Special envoy for the horn of African has raised concern over how the coup was tragic even for Sudan.

However, the envoy has been specific and said that the Sudan coup had highlighted the fragility of some African governments.

The Sudan coup transpired after the civilian leaders fell out with the military leaders who have been sharing power since the ouster of former long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

The coup leaders dissolved the government and arrested many political leaders.

Other political leaders went into hiding for fear of being arrested.

The UN, among other members of the international community such as the US, UK, and AU, condemned the coup and the arrest of political leaders.

However, Jibril Ibrahim, Sudan`s minister of finance before the coup, supported the dynamics saying it was a new reality that the nation must work with the coup to succeed.

“It is a reality now [of military rule]… If we have their commitment, then I think we will find a way to talk to each other and find a way to move forward,” he told the BBC. “At the end of course, there should be a civilian government. They have to appoint a civilian prime minister, and that prime minister will appoint his government,” he said.

Since the coup, Sudan has been sanctioned by the world bank and the AU.

AU has suspended Sudan amid the growing pressure for the Sudanese military to restore civilian rule.

In the recent past, a coup can be considered the new trend is sweeping across many African countries.

A coup had taken place in Mali, Guinea, and now Sudan. Is this the only way to go for African countries?

Do we expect more coups in Africa?

