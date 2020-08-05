TODAY: Governors to Come Together for National Governors Association Summer Meeting

WASHINGTON — At least 43 governors are expected to convene virtually later today for the Summer Meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA).

The meeting, originally planned for Portland, Maine, will be held online this year in accordance with public health guidelines and to afford governors from around the country a forum to meet and discuss common goals and priorities without leaving their home states, commonwealths and territories.

The public session will be streamed on NGA’s social media channels from 2:30 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT. To watch the meeting, please visit NGA’s Facebook or YouTube channels or homepage .

Reporters who wish to be added to NGA’s list for media availabilities and other events with governors should email James Nash at [email protected].

During the meeting, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will hand the reins to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as chair of the association representing all 55 governors of states and territories. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is in line to become vice chair. The 2020-21 Executive Committee, which guides NGA’s operations and priorities, will be announced after the meeting.

Gov. Hogan will discuss lessons from his yearlong Chair’s Initiative, Infrastructure: Foundation for Success , which has spotlighted best practices to advance the repair, enhancement and modernization of infrastructure through innovative fixes to bottlenecks, creative partnerships with private investors, streamlined project review, smarter technologies and improved cyber-defenses. Gov. Cuomo will outline his own priorities and NGA Chair’s Initiative.

###

Founded in 1908, the National Governors Association (NGA) is the bipartisan organization of the nation’s 55 governors. Through NGA, governors share best practices, address issues of national and state interest and share innovative solutions that improve state government and support the principles of federalism.