Turkey Set to Hold Local Elections

Turkey will vote on Sunday to elect city mayors, district mayors, and other local authorities for the next five years, including in the hotly disputed cities of Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

More than 61 million citizens will vote in municipal elections on March 31 at over 200,000 polling places across the country, with candidates from 34 political parties competing.

The primary contesting parties are the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good (IYI) Party, and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (DEM Party).

Voters may only vote for candidates for office in their districts. Approximately 1.32 million young people will vote for the first time. More than 1,000 mobile voting boxes will be set up for voters who are unable to travel to the polls due to illness or disability.

On Election Day, from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., the sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages will be absolutely prohibited in all alcohol-serving and public venues.

During the voting duration, coffeehouses, teahouses, and internet cafes will be closed, but restaurants will be open.

The Turkish Penal Code makes it illegal to carry guns in villages, towns, and cities, except for individuals responsible for security and order.

Until 6 p.m. (1500 GMT), radio stations and broadcast media are not permitted to report, predict, or comment on the election or the outcomes. From 6 to 9 p.m. (1500-1800GMT), election-related broadcasts can only employ Supreme Election Council (YSK) news and announcements.