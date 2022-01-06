Burundi Deports Rwandans for Refusing Covid Jabs

KDRTV NEWS: Burundian authorities have ordered the deportation of twelve Rwandans for refusing Covid jabs.

Rwandans including women and children were pushed out by the Burundian authorities after declining to be vaccinated for Covid.

The victims spent more than five days on the Nyakarama hill in Kirundo province in Northern Burundi.

According to reports, they moved to Burundi to avoid mandatory vaccination campaigns in Rwanda.

The Kirundo province governor directed that they be deported to Rwanda.

Last Thursday, nine Rwandans found themselves in the same situation after they fled Rwanda following the mandatory Covid jab campaign and settled in the same province

In a security meeting, the Burundian authority confirmed that they will not welcome foreign nationals who don’t comply with Covid response programs.

They said that everyone has to be vaccinated to be allowed to stay in Burundi

International Human Rights agencies have raised concerns about the ongoing mandatory Covid vaccine in many countries around the world.

The agencies say that the vaccine should be voluntary.

The are many Africa countries that have announced mandatory Covid vaccines

