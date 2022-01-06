Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Burundi Deports Rwandans for Refusing Covid Jabs

Burundi has announced that it will not welcome foreign nationals who haven’t received Covid jab

By

Published

Covid vaccination process in Burundi
Covid vaccination process in Burundi

KDRTV NEWS: Burundian authorities have ordered the deportation of twelve Rwandans for refusing Covid jabs. 

Rwandans including women and children were pushed out by the Burundian authorities after declining to be vaccinated for Covid.

The victims spent more than five days on the Nyakarama hill in Kirundo province in Northern Burundi.

According to reports, they moved to Burundi to avoid mandatory vaccination campaigns in Rwanda.

The Kirundo province governor directed that they be deported to Rwanda.

Last Thursday, nine Rwandans found themselves in the same situation after they fled Rwanda following the mandatory Covid jab campaign and settled in the same province

READ ALSO: South Africa Lift Curfew After Peak Of Omicron Wave

In a security meeting, the Burundian authority confirmed that they will not welcome foreign nationals who don’t comply with Covid response programs.

They said that everyone has to be vaccinated to be allowed to stay in Burundi

International Human Rights agencies have raised concerns about the ongoing mandatory Covid vaccine in many countries around the world.

The agencies say that the vaccine should be voluntary.

The are many Africa countries that have announced mandatory Covid vaccines

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019