Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ukraine War – Luhansk Governor Urges Residents of The Area To Evacuate for Safety

By

Published

The Governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region has persuaded residents in the area to evacuate.

Consequently, Serhiy Gaidai took the plea to his telegram channel and requested people to evacuate and “choose life”. The war in the eastern region has become intense and if they don’t evacuate on time, more people will lose their lives.

images 2022 04 15T112516.009

Soldiers in Luhansk region

According to the governor, the houses and infrastructure facilities in the Luhansk region were shelled by the Russian troops 24 times, two civilians died, two more were wounded.
12 houses, technical and industrial facilities were damaged and destroyed.

“Don’t hesitate and leave while that possibility remains,” he said. Adding, “Two civilians were found dead, two – wounded. Thus, through the artillery shelling the 37-year-old resident of Kreminna was wounded in his back by shrapnel.”
He added that 32,000 residents have been evacuated on trains and buses, and urged others to do the same.

Also read Peace Talks With Ukraine Hits A Dead End

However, evacuating the area will reduce the number of people who are likely going to be affected by the war.

The Ukrainian war has been there for a month and some days.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020