Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Peace Talks With Ukraine Hits A Dead End

By

Published

images 2022 04 12T235804.136
Vladimir Putin, Russia President

Earlier on Tuesday Russian President Putin and his ally Belarusian President Lukashenko met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in eastern Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that peace talks with Ukraine had hit “a dead end.”

images 2022 04 13T000601.941

President Vladimir putin

“Now, security requirements are one thing, and the issues of regulating relations over Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas are taken out of the scope of these agreements. That is, we have again returned to a dead-end situation for ourselves and for all of us,” he said in a statement.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed he “will not stop military operations” in Ukraine. This is until Moscow succeed its mission.

images 2022 04 13T000555.884

President of Russia, Vladimir Putin

Consequently, the Russian leader also spurned the allegations of horrors in the Ukrainian town. Nonetheless he has termed horror of Bucha as “fake” and compared them to “fake” reports about the use of chemical weapons in Syria by the Assad regime.

“There were provocations in Syria when the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government was planted. Then it turned out that it was fake, the same fake is in Bucha,” he said.

Also read Twitter Limits Content From Russian President Vladimir Putin

However, currently close to 3,000 people were yesterday withdrawn from southern and eastern parts of Ukraine. This is where fighting is going on. The statement was given by Ukrainian officials.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020