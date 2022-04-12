Peace Talks With Ukraine Hits A Dead End

Earlier on Tuesday Russian President Putin and his ally Belarusian President Lukashenko met at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in eastern Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that peace talks with Ukraine had hit “a dead end.”

“Now, security requirements are one thing, and the issues of regulating relations over Crimea, Sevastopol and Donbas are taken out of the scope of these agreements. That is, we have again returned to a dead-end situation for ourselves and for all of us,” he said in a statement.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed he “will not stop military operations” in Ukraine. This is until Moscow succeed its mission.

Consequently, the Russian leader also spurned the allegations of horrors in the Ukrainian town. Nonetheless he has termed horror of Bucha as “fake” and compared them to “fake” reports about the use of chemical weapons in Syria by the Assad regime.

“There were provocations in Syria when the use of chemical weapons by the Assad government was planted. Then it turned out that it was fake, the same fake is in Bucha,” he said.

However, currently close to 3,000 people were yesterday withdrawn from southern and eastern parts of Ukraine. This is where fighting is going on. The statement was given by Ukrainian officials.