UN, Partners Urge Somalia Leaders To End Political Feuds

KDRTV NEWS: The United States and other countries have expressed their fears concerning the feuding Somalia`s Prime Minister and President.

They urged the two high-profile leaders to end political feuds that have sparked fears of a military crash.

KDRTV established that Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble had held separate talks with Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs

The tension between Somalia`s PM and President has been considered to distract the efforts of the country to fight the al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab group.

Phee also said that he talked with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and urged him to support PM to complete parliamentary elections quickly

The elections commenced on November 1 and were supposed to end on December 24, however, by Wednesday only 30 of the 275 representatives have been elected; this was according to the electoral commission.

The UN, the European Union, the US, the United Kingdom, and others are in constant talks with both sides in Somalia to speed de-escalation in Somalia.

The Somalia leaders have been urged to put the interest of Somalia first.

Mogadishu residents have reported seeing the heavy presence of the military in some areas making the civilians keep off the various streets.

