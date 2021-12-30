Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN, Partners Urge Somalia Leaders To End Political Feuds

United Nations, European Union, US, UK have urged Somalia`s PM and President to stop feuding to end tensions

By

Published

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo
Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo

KDRTV NEWS: The United States and other countries have expressed their fears concerning the feuding Somalia`s Prime Minister and President.

They urged the two high-profile leaders to end political feuds that have sparked fears of a military crash.

KDRTV established that Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble had held separate talks with Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs

The tension between Somalia`s PM and President has been considered to distract the efforts of the country to fight the al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab group.

READ ALSO: Suicide Car Bomb Attack Kills At Least 7 In Somalia

Phee also said that he talked with President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and urged him to support PM to complete parliamentary elections quickly

The elections commenced on November 1 and were supposed to end on December 24, however, by Wednesday only 30 of the 275 representatives have been elected; this was according to the electoral commission.

The UN, the European Union, the US, the United Kingdom, and others are in constant talks with both sides in Somalia to speed de-escalation in Somalia.

The Somalia leaders have been urged to put the interest of Somalia first.

Mogadishu residents have reported seeing the heavy presence of the military in some areas making the civilians keep off the various streets.

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019