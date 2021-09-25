Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Suicide Car Bomb Attack Kills At Least 7 In Somalia

Suicide car bomb near presidential palace attack has killed at least seven people: it occurred hours after another bomb detonated near the Somali`s military headquarters

By

Published

Bomb attack has killed seven in Somalia
Bomb attack has killed seven in Somalia

KDRTV NEWS: At least seven people have been killed in the Mogadishu car bomb attack near the presidential palace on Sartuday.

Militant group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement they made.

READ ALSO: Suicide Bomber Kills, Injures Dozens In Somalia`s Mogadishu Attack

Reports indicate that the suicide bomb attack in Somalia`s capital was targeting the convoy headed to the presidential palace as it waited in the security checkpoint.

The security usually stops convoys entering the palace for the security check.

Witnesses said that the bomb was detonated when the police stopped the driver from performing a security check.

“They normally stop to check and clear vehicles before they can pass by the checkpoint. This car was stopped by the security guards and it went off while there were several other cars and people passing by the nearby road. I saw wounded and dead people being carried,” said an eyewitness.

According to the witnesses, seven cars and three rickshaws were destroyed.

The attack near the palace occurred just after hours after another bomb was detonated near the military headquarters in Mogadishu, which left no casualties.

The international community has faulted the politicians for the deteriorating security in the country and the delayed elections.

READ ALSO: Somalia Urges Kenya To Reopen Its Embassy In Mogadishu To Enhance Ties

The tension between the prime minister and the President has also mounted tensions in the besieged country.

Al-Shabaab has carried out some of the deadliest attacks in the country that had compelled the international community to send troops to the country.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019