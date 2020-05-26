Connect with us

Uproar as 4 Police Officer steps on a black man’s neck till he passes out in Minneapolis

Civil Rights lawyer dies after 4 police officers pinned him on the ground
KDRTV News- Minneapolis Minnesota, In an online video which has gone viral a police officer is seen stepping on the neck of a black male till he passed on as onlookers watch in horror.

The video which was recorded by a minneapolis resident has caused anger and anxiety in the midwest which is considered a moderate state with a good record of tolerance from police officers towards the Black American community.

The Minneapolis Police chief has requested a speedy investigation from the FBI to ascertain the events which led to the demise of the man who was initially accused of forgery.

The onlookers are heard telling the officers that the man can’t breath but the officer continued to step on his neck till he realized that the man was not responsive and later they called the Ambulance but it was already too late and he passed on.

The black male is heard pleading with the police to let him loose because he couldn’t breathe but his pleas goes unanswered till he passed on while he was pinned down by 4 police officers for over 10 minutes.

The Mayor of Minneapolis has fired all the four police officers involved in this incident, the Mayor called the incident unfathomable and totally wrong.

The latest information reaching our news desk is alleging that the black man pinned down by police is a civil rights attorney practicing in Minneapolis St. Paul, Minnesota.

