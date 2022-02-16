Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Details of Two Multibillion Gas Companies Owned by ODM Leader Raila Odinga

By

Published

156577432 3466189733486398 9029957654062270375 n 730x356 1

ODM leader Raila Odinga is one of the richest politicians in Kenya having been in politics for over 3 decades. The former prime Minister has ammased a lot of wealth that runs into billions of shillings.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into the August 9 presidential candidate’s gas multibillion gas empire.

East Africa Spectre Limited 

The corporation was founded in the early 1970’s by the ODM leader while he teaching at the University of Nairobi.

However, the corporation encountered significant obstacles, particularly in the 1980’s following Raila Odinga’s imprisonment. Some oil corporations became fearful of doing business with the Odinga Company out of concern for government resentment.

Screenshot 20220212 145358 266x300 1

East Africa Spectre Limited acquired a new factory along Mombasa Road in 1988 thanks to a finance deal with the Industrial Development Bank (now IDB capital). The new facility was supposed to make new cylinders while the old ones were to be revalidated. However, due to the difficulties of running two plants, the corporation chose to combine activities under the new company.

Despite purchasing a state-of-the-art cylinder production facilities in 2008, Odinga’s profits have been declining in recent years. This is owing to an influx of low-cost imported cylinders. As a result, Spectre Limited is now tasked with renovating existing cylinders rather than producing new ones.

East Africa Specter is now a multibillion-dollar conglomerate best recognized for producing liquified gas cylinders.

East Africa Spectre has a monopoly on supplying cooking gas cylinders to oil companies in Kenya, as it is the only private company doing so.

Read  Also

Pan African Petroleum Company 

The Odinga family is also tied to the worldwide corporation that deals with petroleum product imports and distribution. The business was founded in 2005 and has an annual sales of more than half a billion shillings yearly.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019