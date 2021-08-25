Kalonzo Comes Out Fuming After DCI Summon, Says He’ll Take Down Ruto For Tarnishing His Name

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Wednesday held a press conference at the Kalonzo Musyoka Command Center (SKM) in Karen following his summon by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Kalonzo presented himself at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu in the morning to record a statement following summons in an ongoing investigation over his Yatta farm which is being accused of illegally acquiring.

Minutes after the meeting, the politician came out fuming, accusing Deputy President William Ruto of setting him up and tarnishing his name using the case.

Kalonzo promised to institute a case against DP Ruto for making his name dirty with such allegations. He added that DP Ruto himself is not a saint as he has many cases of land grabbing, which some are still in court.

“He has many cases of corruption which some are being pursued legally. We all know about Langata Primary school land and Weston Hotel issues, it is in the public domain,” Kalonzo said.

“The DP even grabbed a public land belonging to the county government of Taita Taveta, then diverted the water to his farm and ranch.”

“The truth illuminated itself, and the lie has been exposed. The DCI has found zero evidence of wrongdoing on my part. We don’t intend to leave this matter here, because my rights as a Kenyan citizen were violated by this pronouncement.”

After his second meeting with the police unit today, DCI dismissed claims that Kalonzo’s farm was grabbed from the National Youth Service (NYS).

In a letter, DCI confirmed that the land was bought from a company called Betraco limited.

“The subject property is privately owned by Pastev holdings limited after buying from a company known as Betraco limited… it is therefore established that the property mentioned above is legally owned by Pastev holdings limited,” the letter by the DCI read in part.

Kalonzo said that his team is looking at how he’ll sue the DP for the damages brought about to his name.

“My legal team is still exploring other options because, for instance, heavy damages are clearly to be considered including whatever other legal remedies we may want to pursue.”

Ruto early this year in Bomet claimed that Kalonzo grabbed the government land.

Watch the full presser here

