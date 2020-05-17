HOMA BAY: Hundreds Displaced As Rain Wreak Havoc

(KDRTV)-Hundreds of people have been displaced as rains wreak havoc in various parts of Homa Bay county.

Many families have been forced out of their homes and are now seeking shelter in temporary structures, schools as well as relatives residential places

According to a victim who spoke to KDRTV, various families victimized by heavy rains now risk contracting various diseases including the novel coronavirus.

“Our lives are in danger. We risk contracting coronavirus and other diseases due to crowding and lack of adequate clothing..we are appealing to county government to rescue us from this disaster. We are yet to receive any assistance from any government,” said Mzee Charles Obang`a who is one of the victims

The mostly hit places include several beaches along Lake Victoria. They include Mitimbili, Kobiero, Oyawore, Awana, and Rawi etc.

KDRTV can also report that the heavy downpour experienced in Western counties of Kenya has resulted in deaths and destruction of properties unknown value.

The heavy rains in the regions have also impacted constant power outage in various part which has affected several businesses