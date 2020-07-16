LIST OF APA INSURANCE BRANCHES, ADDRESSES IN KENYA

Do you know the list of APA Insurance Limited branches in Kenya? Are you a customer of APA insurance Limited and want APA insurance addresses or contacts? Do you want to know APA insurance Limited branch near you?

Well, this insightful article is going to shed more light on all branches of APA Insurance in Kenya as well as APA insurance addresses.

What is APA Insurance Limited?

APA Insurance Limited is among the 56 licensed insurance companies in Kenya by the Insurance Regulatory Authority. It was founded in 2003 after Apollo Insurance Company and Pan African General Insurance were merged and thus the name APA.

Actually, APA is one of the largest Insurance companies in Kenya and provides General Insurance risks, Health insurance, Life Insurance, and Pension benefits. During my visit to the APA Insurance Eldoret branch, I met Jane, 29, and did some pretty interviews with her. According to her, APA life insurance and APA medical insurance were the most suitable for her.

APA Insurance has several branches in Kenya, maybe due to its immense success. At the same time, the Insurance Company also has several branches in Uganda. Therefore, in case you would like to seek an insurance package from the insurer then it would be very brilliant to have APA Insurance addresses at tips.

In the following section, we are going to reveal the list of APA Insurance branches as well as contacts for various branches in Kenya.

LIST OF APA INSURANCE BRANCHES IN KENYA AND THEIR CONTACTS

1. APA Insurance Head Office Branch Contacts

APA Head office is located at Apollo Center, Ring Road Parklands, and Westlands in Nairobi

Tel: +254 (0) 20 364 1000

Email address: [email protected]

2. APA Insurance Branch, City Center

This office is located at 3rd floor, Barclays Plaza, Loita Street, Nairobi

Tel: 020-2862000

Email address: [email protected]

3. APA Insurance Eldoret Branch

The office is situated at Zion mall, 1st Floor, Uganda road

Tel: 053 203 0937 | 020 286 2334

Email address: [email protected]

4. APA Insurance Kisumu Branch

The office is located at TuffFoam Plaza, Milimani, Achieng Oneko Rd and their contacts are;

Tel: +254 (0) 20 216 2908 and email address is [email protected]

5. APA Insurance Contact Mombasa

This office is located at Apollo court, Moi Avenue

Tel: 041-2221941/7506

Email address: [email protected]

6. APA Insurance Thika Branch

The office is located at 5th floor, Zuri center, Kenyatta highway. The telephone number is +257 (0) 67 222 0196 and email address is [email protected]

You can also find APA Insurance branches when you are in the following towns in Kenya:

More APA Insurance Branches in Kenya

Embu- 068-2230103 Nanyuki- Kisii- 058 203 1773 Meru-+254 (0) 74 31821 Nyeri- 061-2030332 Naivasha- 050 202 0086 Nakuru-051-2213412/6 Machakos- +254 (0) 44 21455

The list of APA Insurances Branches in Kenya may increase and thus we will be updating this article from time to time to afford you updated information.