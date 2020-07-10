African Health Care Workers Solidarity Rally in Minneapolis – St. Paul Minnesota

KDRTV News -Brooklyn Park, MN. Families and friends of African Immigrant healthcare workers will this Sunday, July 12th, 2020 show their support, gratitude, and solidarity towards their heroes through a “socially distanced” drive through rally in the Twin Cities.

Members from various African communities and their supporters are planning to start the solidarity rally from Edinbrook Elementary School (located at 8925 Zane Avenue North) in Brooklyn Park at 9:30 am, then drive past Presbyterian Homes of Hills, prior to proceeding to the Capitol to meet legislators.

The rally has been organized by the African Healthcare Providers Association (AHCPA), an organization representing African immigrants working across various healthcare systems in Minnesota.

AHCPA Chairman Mr. Bill Akuma, says this rally of support was log over-due. The Association members have been seeking opportunities to express their appreciation to healthcare workers for their selflessness and bravery during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At that time, we realized we needed to let our heroes focus on their jobs and do what they do best – continue saving lives. But now we are ready to show our respect, our support, and our gratitude for their services to others and for their sacrifice for us and their families.” said Mr. Akuma.

On behalf of fellow healthcare workers and providers, Mr. Akuma was grateful to Presbyterian Homes and Services for being an engaged provider that values diversity as part of its mission.

Event Organizer Exhilda Siame said African Immigrants account for a large proportion of workers on the Minnesota healthcare labor market. She said it only prudent for their families, friends, and employers to continue acknowledging their contribution to the health of the community especially during this tough COVID-19 era.

She said many of these workers are shared employees among several healthcare facilities especially in the metro areas as they work two or more jobs in different healthcare settings. They are key stakeholders who need to be included in the strategic planning of the future of MN’s workforce.

“13.4% of the Twin-Cities’ workforce comprise of immigrant communities.[1]” Ms. Siame said adding, “ many of them work in critical areas such as Nursing and as Care attendants in areas that are hard hit with staffing shortages. Clearly this group of essential workers should be engaged on how they could contribute towards raising the quality of the services they provide, even further. “

For more information, please contact African Healthcare Providers Association at www.ahcpa.org

[1] Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, 2019. The Importance of Immigration in the Twin Cities Metro Area. Retrieved July 10, 2020 from https://mn.gov/deed/assets/immigration_022619_tc_tcm1045-324882.pdf

The Event will be streamed live by KDRTV News on twitter, Youtube and Facebook Channels subscribe to watch the Event live.

Facebook Live

Youtube Live

Twitter Live

