A Look Inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Multi-million Animal Farm In Gicheha

Photo of Uhuru Kenyatta ploughing his farm. Image courtesy.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is a proud farmer, a job many people cannot imagine the head of state to do.

When President Uhuru is not busy ‘building the nation’ and touring the country and launching development projects one after another, he actually likes to retire to his expansive Gicheha Farm, which is located a kilometre off Nakuru — Eldoret highway.

The farm has over 1000 exotic animals. Inside the farm is a canopy of well-manicured grevillea robusta trees that will welcome you, stretching some 500 metres away from the gate, with Boma Rhodes grass sitting in the field on either side of the driveway.

A majority of the animals reared in the expansive land, which is over 4000 acres, are imported from South Africa and include Boer goats, Brangus, Charolais, Hereford, Brahman and Ankole from Uganda. Local breeds include the Borans and Sahiwals.

The farm has put up the transmission of diseases measures in that anybody entering the farm, whether on foot or by car must be disinfected.

Each animal on the farm has a file that documents its history, breed name, date of birth, parent breed, hardiness, weight at birth, disease history, the reason for disposing it and expected maturity date for the market.

Over 30 people have been employed on the farm to take care the thousands of animals.

To ensure the animals are in good health, the farm has employed a veterinary officer, who closely monitors them day and night.

At least 2,000 acres of the farm are dedicated to planting Boma Rhodes grass for hay production.