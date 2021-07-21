Connect with us

Elders Force Jamal To Dump Socialite Amber Ray And Return To First Wife Amira

By

Published

Amira Amber Ray and Jamal Roho Safi 1

Before we can even finish digesting the drama surrounding socialite Amber Ray’s marriage to Jimal Rohosafi, it seems what Kenyan predicted immediately after the union was announced has already come true; The marriage has ended in tears.

Word has it that Jimal has been forced to dump the socialite and return to his wife Amira.

jim

According to sources, Jimal was forced by elders in his community to dump Amber Ray and return to the mother of his kids because of the controversies surrounding their marriage.

The source further claims Amber has panicked since Jimal has also blocked her everywhere and deleted his social media account.

elders1

Jimal has been missing from social media for a couple of days now and Amber Ray has even changed back her Instagram name, removing Jamal in the process.

The source further claimed that elders were not impressed by how the two wives have been publicly clashing putting Jimal in very awkward positions.

The businessman was even forced to publicly confess that he wasn’t broke and was just servicing a loan of Ksh 300 million after Amira accused him of using loans to entertain Amber Ray.

miss

In an effort to end the constant public fights, Jimal opted to get Amber Ray a house in Kilimani and separate her from Amira. The two lived in the same estate in Syokimau, something that didn’t help much.

Amber Ray is yet to address the issue but the wife has confirmed that Jimal is back home and is even spending time with his kids.

