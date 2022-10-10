Connect with us

Entertainment

Am Not Depressed Am Just Sad, Omosh Clarifies

By

Published

Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh courtesy
Former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia, popularly known as Omosh has hit the headlines again after netizens claimed he was depressed. Omosh had first made headlines during the COVID-19 period when he highlighted his situation after losing his job. Kenyans came through and built a house for Omosh and his family. Thanks to all those who contributed to see him going back to his normal life. 

Most celebrities including Akothe recently came out and asked how they could help the actor again. In a post, Akothe wrote “At least you know you are depressed, Omosh what is depressing you so we start by addressing it, unaona ni vipi tunaweza kukusaidia? Ni wewe utuambie. Hii story yako tumalize tuendele na maisha ingine. Guys, what’s Omosh problem? I come in peace,” she added.

Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh

Later, Omosh surfaced online and told his fans on his social media that he was not depressed and that someone just saw him sad and assumed he was depressed. In his recent video, Omosh claimed that he is just sad. Omosh said that he is sad because he lost his friend and his neighbour. When he came back, his other neighbour passed away too. That was a double tragedy to him.

In a seven minute video, Omosh blamed  bloggers for using him to get views and that they should stop. He asked them to always look out for him for interviews and get the facts right. He was also accused of leaving his family. In his defense, Omosh said that his family is doing well at home and everything is okay.

On the other hand, he thanked all his friends who tried to call to check up on him. 

 

