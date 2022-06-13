Andrew Kibe- Kenyans Are Lying To Presidential Aspirant Wajackoya

Recently, Ex Kiss Radio presenter Andrew Kibe has come out and asked the youths who were hyping presidential hopeful Wajackoya to stop lying to him.

However, Kibe argued that the youths are only hyping him on the social media platforms but at the end of the day they will vote on their tribal lanes. Kibe further added that the youths are going to be swayed by their own tribe and vote for those leaders from their own tribe.

Recently, Wajackoya has been trending on Twitter platform for a good part of last week. Kibe termed the people who were making Wajackoya trend as “fake online voters”

On the other hand, Kibe mentioned how youths made Peter Kenneth trend online promising him all support and at the end, he got 72,000 votes in 2013 where Uhuru who emerged the winner got over 6 million votes.

Wajackoyah's campaign spokesperson and dealing with huge debt in the country

Consequently, George Wajackoyah has recently became an internet sensation after conducting a viral interview on one of Kenyan local media station. Wajackoyah talked more about how he will legalize, cultivate and export marijuana as a way of curbing the country’s big debt.

On Sunday, presidential aspirant Wajackoya picked comedian and radio presenter Jaymo Ule Msee as his campaign spokesperson. Back in 2017, Jaymo Ule Msee worked with the Jubilee Party campaign to help re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Further, Wajackoya became one of the few qualified presidential aspirants. This election, Kenya is set for the lowest number of presidential candidates ever since the advent of multiparty democracy in 1992.

There were more than 50 candidates but only four qualified.