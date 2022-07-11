Anita Nderu Announces Her First child With Her Lover

Celebrated media personality Anita Nderu together with her husband Barrett Raftery have officially announced that they are expecting their first child. Anita Nderu is a Kenyan public figure, former television presenter, and news anchor at Capital FM, an Award-winning media personality among other tittles. Besides, Anita is a content manager, Brand influencer, and moreso, voice artist.

In a beautifully choreographed video, Anita announced that the two are expecting their first child together. Fans and close friends could not keep calm. Her page was filled with congratulatory texts.

