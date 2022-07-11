Anita Nderu Announces Her First child With Her Lover

Celebrated media personality Anita Nderu together with her husband Barrett Raftery have officially announced that they are expecting their first child. Anita Nderu is a Kenyan public figure, former television presenter, and news anchor at Capital FM, an Award-winning media personality among other tittles. Besides, Anita is a content manager, Brand influencer, and moreso, voice artist.
In a beautifully choreographed video, Anita announced that the two are expecting their first child together. Fans and close friends could not keep calm. Her page was filled with congratulatory texts.
Anita Nderu with her Husband
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf3QPGtjcvR/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9cb1015f-0152-4e3a-901b-49a613fd5d7e
yvonnedarcq Posted; ”Omg omg omg, first of all, sis CONGRATULATIONS! My jaw is on the floor, I had a feeling and I’m so happy I was right, my goodness I’m so excited and happy for you my darling welcome to mummy hood, secondly, you have ATE us all with this extra EXTRA hotness and gorgeousness African Goddesses in all forms of overload beauty…”
Consequently, Anita got married last year in September in a secret wedding to her fiance Barrett Raftery. The wedding was in Nanyuki and attended by relatives and close friends. Nonetheless, she gave a reason as to why she kept it private. She said ” I didn’t want public scrutiny cause Kenyans can be very cruel. And I just wanted to celebrate our special day just us”.