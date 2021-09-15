Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Are You Afraid You’ll Say Yes- Terryanne Chebet Attacked For Turning Down Job Seeker Who Had Initially Sent Her Love Messages

By

Published

Terry

Kenyans have called out media personality Terrayanne Chebet for rejecting a desperate job seeker who had initially tried to make advances on her on social media.

The business news reporter took to social media to share screenshots of a man who begged him for a job in his company saying that she wouldn’t give him a job because he had “shot his shot”, which, she considers unethical.

The man had been texting Chebet way before he decided to ask for the job.

“I am all about shooting your shot, but not when you’re actively job hunting, “she said on Twitter.

“Got an inbox, good candidate, mailed him to book an interview, only to scroll up on IG to see messages he had been sending me, which I hadn’t seen. The End. Like, the end.”

Chebet further said she couldn’t work with an intern who claims to like her.

READ ALSO: Senator Irungu Kang’ata Denies Being Drunk, Spending Night At Popular Brothel Sabina Joy

The post attracted mixed reactions from Kenyans who advised her not to focus on petty things and give the job since youth are suffering.

Pasha Afy: Gosh… What does that have to do with the job interview… Smh

Patrick Macharia: Madam…hapo you failed because you became personal….that was his emotions towards you…..

Simon Mbugua Just give him job, what’s wrong with being romantically sincere? as long as he didn’t chungulia your kamisi I don’t see anything wrong

Mike Nyingi Is she afraid that she will say yes to his advances?! She could just tell him to choose from the two options, job ama advances. I mean what’s so difficult in saying NO to advances….. Hii overreacting just because you can is just superiority/inferiority complex

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019