Betty Kyalo Accused Of Cheating On Luo Bae After Being Filmed Kissing Another Man 

Former News anchor Betty Kyalo has angered a section of Kenyans with her carefree lifestyle which according to some, has now become too much.

Kyalo is now being accused of cheating on her new toy, Nick Ndenda, whom she confessed to dating after a fan exposed their relationship.

A video recorded a month ago shows Betty kissing one of the sponsors of Xtian Dela’s raunchy Club Covid Show which airs on Instagram.

In the video shared on Edgar Obare’s page, Betty is seen chatting with the middle-aged man before giving him a deep kiss.

Betty had started dating Nick at the time but it’s not yet clear whether the two were an item.

Last Wednesday, Betty was on social media to wish her new man a happy as the two sneaked out of town to celebrate the special day.

“To A King @nick_ndeda Happy Birthday Honey🎉🎉. You are Brilliant, Kind, Selfless, Loving, God Fearing, Responsible but yet Lots of Fun, you see everything beautiful in me and You simply bring out the little girl in me! I thank God For You. Blessings to you. You’re the G.O.A.T. Let’s celebrate this most Genius Advocate and Man❤️❤️.” Wrote the former journalist.

The two love birds shared photos and videos having fun at an undisclosed location with Kenyans trolling them to get a clue with no success.

