Board of Governors ban Will Smith From Attending Academy Events For 10 years

Will Smith and his family

The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has ordered Will Smith not to be allowed to attend any Academy events for 10 years.

Nonetheless, this comes after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” the organization said in a statement Friday.

Photo courtesy Will Smith

On the other hand, a week ago, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he slapped Rock for making a joke about the condition of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the Board of Governors said in its statement. “This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.

When Will Smith won Oscar awards

Will Smith and his family

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith continued.

Also read Will Smith Resigns From Oscars Academy Week After Slapping Chris Rock

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. Deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

