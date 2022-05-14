Britney Spears Looses Her Unborn Child

Recently, legendary musician and a song writer Britney Spears had announced her pregnancy to the public through her Instagram page.

However, fans were happy for her and excited too.

The 40 year old Britney Spears was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari. She has been in a 13-year conservatorship till November 2021. The pop star has been keeping fans updated on her life frequently via Instagram, and she announced the big news on April 11.

”Being pregnant my hormones are kinda stupid… but it’s weird I want to jump out of the car and run naked like Will Ferrell in “Old School” she posted in her Instagram.

However, she later announced today few minutes ago that they have lost their unborn child and they needed private time together with the boyfriend.

In her latest post, she wrote:

It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.