CNN: Larry Madowo Lands Yet Another Top Job

Larry Madowo Post at BBC

Journalist Larry Madowo is resigning at BBC to take a new position from CNN as their Nairobi-based correspondent.

According to the Senior Vice President of International Newsgathering and Managing Editor, Europe, Middle East and Africa, for CNN International, Deborah Rayner, Madowo will return to Nairobi after moving to the US where he worked as BBC’s North America Correspondent in Washington.

READ ALSO: Sources: Prof Hamo Doesn't Have A Place To Stay, Missed Work A Lot

“From enterprise reporting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to investigations into oil drilling in Namibia’s Kavango Basin, via a range of cultural and business stories across dedicated programming, Africa has never been more visible on CNN’s multiple platforms,” Rayner said in a statement.

“Larry is an experienced journalist whose expertise across politics, business, entertainment and hard news stories will play into our diverse coverage of East Africa and beyond.”

Madowo said that he was privileged to return to the country where he started his reporting journey at age 20.

“I have long admired CNN International’s award-winning coverage, and I’m honoured to be joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN’s global audiences,” he said.

Before joining BBC, Madowo worked at NTV and CNBC Africa where he reported business news in Johannesburg.

