Emmy Kosgei Finally Reacts To Recent Sagas From Gospel Artists: “The Gospel industry is intact”

Despite the recent numerous controversies that have eclipsed the gospel industry in Kenya, singer Emmy Kosgei still believes there’s talent and that industry is headed in the right direction.

The singer, who dominated the industry before moving to Nigeria where she’s now married, said that only a few names have misled masses to believe the gospel industry in Kenya is rotten.

“There is a lot of freshness in the Gospel industry. I sit on the board of Impact Awards it is an opportunity to inspire, encourage and introduce people who are doing great things for God,” she said.

“I believe in pure talent and ministry and introducing people who are doing things silently but impacting the world is what Impact awards are all about.”

Adding, “The gospel talent is not about being loud online or having many followers but there is loudness that is more powerful which is spiritual making an impact in the spiritual realm. It is about people making a positive impact in the gospel world.”

Kosgei further said that the recent scandals that have shaken the industry don’t worry her much.

“The Gospel industry is intact and there are men and women who are powerful. There are great men and women doing good things. It is wrong to conclude that because of 2 or 3 people who are loud, that there is a blurry line,” she said.

“It is clear that those who are not gospel, are not gospel and those focusing on gospel are doing so faithfully.”

Emmy noted, “If you enter with grey lines that is what you see, that narrative that gospel is dead is demonic. You cannot be a christian and have in fights and that is why the bible says that you shall be known by your fruits. We had reached the age of fruit-bearing and all was clear to see.

“You cannot be a born-again

Christian and you are ranting over this person or the other. In this kingdom, God is the general. The person you should be nagging to is Jesus that is the first sign that that person is not Christian in the first place.”