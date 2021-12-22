Connect with us

Furious Man Exposes Ruiru Pastor For Sleeping With His Wife, Leaks Chats On Facebook

pastor stloe
pastor stloe

A man was recently on social media to expose a rouge pastor for allegedly eloping with his wife.

The man who goes by the name Teddy, took to Facebook to call out the Ruiru-based pastor, Reverend Lucas Mmasi, for chewing his wife and stealing her from him.

The man leaked a series of WhatsApp texts proving that his wife is addicted to the man of God and is no longer spending time with her husband at home.

She calls her husband a useless man and says it’s better for her to sleep with a street urchin than him.

12q

READ ALSO: Sharp Division In OKA As Kalonzo Ditches Mudavadi To Back Raila And Uhuru On Political Parties Bill

She further tells the pastor that she has been denying her husband his conjugal rights.

In the leaked chats, the pastor even warns the woman to be careful so that the husband doesn’t get their conversation which will for sure land her in trouble.

Somehow, however, the husband got hold of the conversation and leaked it on social media while exposing the pastor.

“Hivi ndivo pastor amenikulia bibi aki,” the jilted man wrote on Facebook and shared screenshots of his wife’s private chats with the pastor.

Take a look:

11

p9

p8

p7

p6

5

4

3

2

1

 

 

