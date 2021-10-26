Eric Omondi Claims He Doesn’t Respect Kenyan Entertainers: They Are Boring

Comedian Eric Omondi will be traveling soon to Juba, South Sudan to meet the parents of Monica Ayen, the latest winner of his controversial show Wife Material.

Ayen beat seven other contestants to emerge the winner during the event held at the Moran Lounge, along Kiambu road at the weekend.

“I have achieved my goal which was to get a wife and I am now planning on my visit to South Sudan to meet Ayen’s parents,” said the comedian.

Omondi also promised to love and honor his new wife and is now ready to start a family.

“Monica Ayen -Omondi. CONGRATULATIONS on WINNING my heart, Congratulations on winning the Final Season of #WifeMaterial. I promise to Love you with all that I have,” he said.

“I will respect you, I will honor you with all Dignity. I promise to PROTECT you. I can’t wait to start a family with you. I cannot wait to make beautiful babies with you. You are not only a SUPER Model but you possess a Super HEART. You Compliment me baby. You Complete me my LOVE. Thank you South Sudan for giving me a Queen, for making me a King. JUBA my heart is full of Jubilation.”

The comedian said that during the event to announce the winner, he was shocked that artists who showed up were just average entertainers.

The comedian further claimed that the entertainment industry in Kenya is dead as people are just copying from each other.

“I don’t recognize any of them, even artistes, they are boring and doing the same thing,” he said.

“The only person I respect in East Africa is Diamond and in Kenya currently is Terence Creative. The rest ni kulala and saying Kenyans don’t support their own. What are they supposed to support yet you are giving them dry content?”