Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

From Prisoner Of War To Owner Of Worlds Popular Sports Car Lamborghini

By

Published

Founder of Lamborghini, Ferruccio Lamborghini was born in 1916. All his family members were farmers and his father did not want anyone to do anything that was not related to farming.

However, Ferrucio did not listen to this and followed what he loved the most. He loved everything revolving around engines.

Years later, his father would appreciate his work.
He went on and studied mechanics in Fratellitadia Technical Institute.

images 35 1

image courtesy

When Feruccio joined the army in the Regia Aeronautica, he perfected his skills in repairing broken cars, motorcycles and army trucks.

How did he perfect his skills?

He used to work together with a master of black smith who would equipe him with skills.

Prisoners of war

images 38 1

Old lamborghini

Nonetheless, two years later, allied forces arrived and took everyone as a prisoner and asked them to be fixing their military vehicles.
Since they saw that Ferruccio had skills, they asked him to continue fixing their cars.

images 36 1

images courtesy

They later allowed him to leave. As Feruccio was still a prisoner of war. Consequently, he continued perfecting his skills with hope that someday he would start his own company.
He went back to Italy.

Later, his wife passed on when she was giving birth to their first child. He then concentrated on fixing cars. He used left overs to build tractors. Since they used to farm, his father needed a tractor. He made one for him.

images 39 1

image courtesy

Later, tractors were on demand since the people needed to do more farming to revive themselves. War had dragged the economy behind. He later became largest manufacturer of Tractors all over.

Also read: Six Durable Cars Still On Kenyan Roads

Feruccio later completed his first ever car, lamborghini 350 gt which had V12 engine with 5 speed transmission and 4 wheel suspension. The business boomed. They continued and started manufacturing cars like Espada, Jarama Uracco and Countach.
From being a prisoner of war, he changed the world of luxurious sports car known all over the world.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019