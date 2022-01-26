Connect with us

Six Durable Cars Still On Kenyan Roads

New car models have emerged in the recent years. With the improvement of technology, cars have been advanced and its easy to tell an old model from the new one.

However, people get cars and before purchasong them, there are number  of things they look for. One of the things is the fuel consumption, availability of spares and most of all, its durability.

images 19 3

image courtesy. Old volvo

Nonetheless, when it comes to durability, here are some of the cars that are still on Kenyan roads and have proved to be durable.

Toyota NZE 2003

images 18 1

image courtesy

You have probably seen this cars all over. They are still there and people are still trying to get them. You would probably get it with as little as 400,000 kenyan shillings and above. The Toyota NZE is spacious, affordable and most of all, its spares can easily be found.

1974 Toyota Volvo

images 20 1

image courtesy. Volvo

This one is obe of the longest saloon cars in Kenya. This makes it spacious and it has a good trunk for you to put your luggages. It is still seen on Kenyan roads in towns and part of rural areas.

Land Rover defender 1983

images 17 2

image courtesy landrover defender

Most government officials used this vehicles in past. It has proven its durability. Additionally, people have advanced it and pimped it because its good for both offroad and highways.

Nissan Datsun Pick up

images 21 1

image courtesy

You will see this nissan datsun in most rural areas. These cars are built of hard metals and its easy to maintain. In addition, they are used to carry logs, farm products and take them to the market.

Subaru legacy

images 22 2

image courtesy

The 1989 subaru legacy is one of the old subaru still on Kenyan roads. Nonetheless, the best thing about it is it is all wheel drive and easy for maintenance.

Peugeot 504

You will still get this cars in Kenyan roads. You will never miss one of it on a normal day. It is built on good hard metal and that makes it durable. You will still find its spares in streets of Nairobi town.

