Entertainment

I'm done having kids, Comedienne Jemutai shouts after Prof Hamo drama

By

Published

Comedienne Jemutai is not planning to have any more children, after the debacle that was her public spat with baby daddy and fellow comedian Proffesor Hamo.

Her declaration comes weeks after a nasty public feud with Hamo where Jemutai accused her baby daddy of abandoning them financially.

At the time, Jemutai did not hold back as she slammed Hamo for abandoning his duties as a father of the two children the two shared.

Quite hilariously, she also accused Hamo of coming to her place in the wee hours of the morning with nothing but Oreos.

The two have since settled their differences thanks to some help from industry friends like Churchill.

Hamo even went to the lengths of calling Jemutai his wife after a fan referred to her as his “baby momma”.

From her experiences, it looks like Jemutai might have learnt some bitter lessons which have influenced her decision to bear more children.

In a recent Q and A session, a fan asked “Are you planning to have another baby?” to which she replied “No”.

“Not a question, just to complement you, your an amazing person but don’t have baby number 3 for now,” another added to which she responded, “I am done having babies.”

