Inside DP William Ruto’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

Deputy President William Ruto has been spotted in a variety of top-of-the-line luxury vehicles if the pricing and features of the said automobiles are anything to go by.

In this article, Kdrtv looks into some of the luxurious cars the second-in-command rides in.

Toyota Lexus LX570

DP Ruto has been sighted in a variety of models of this fearsome off-roader produced by Toyota in Japan.

It might be said that this is his favorite vehicle, and the explanation for this could be as simple as the fact that it is a vehicle that embodies luxury on wheels.

This Lexus costs between Ksh8,638,000 and Ksh9,138,000. The automobile is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel-drive system and is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 383 horsepower and 403 pound-foot of torque.

Mercedes Benz S500

This sleek beast is one of Germany’s most renowned feats of engineering, with DP Ruto’s version including several top-secret security features.

The engineering of the S-Class is considered to have been done without cost in mind. As a result, the firm was able to use it as a marketing weapon, culminating in the slogan “engineered like no other car in the world.”

The Mercedes-Benz S Class’s pricing range varies depending on the trim level you select. The model’s price ranges from Ksh20, 270,000 to Ksh23, 930,000, depending on the year it was made.

Toyota Land Cruiser 200 series

The DP has been spotted riding in this car which is popularly known as Toyota V8.

The massive automobile, which weighs an estimated 2.7 tones and has a 4.5-liter V8 engine, has enviable off-road prowess. 2018, 2019, and 2020 V8 models cost an estimated Ksh14 million.

DP Ruto has been sighted not only cruising on the back-left part intended for high-profile individuals but also behind the wheel and driving on his own.