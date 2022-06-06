Connect with us

Jackie And Blessing Lung’aho Welcomes Their First Child Together

By

Published

Jackie and Blessing Lung'aho

Blessing Lung’aho and Jackie Matubia received their bundle of joy on a Monday morning. The two have welcomed their first child together as seen in their Instagram page.

“Good Morning. Great news!!! Baby is finally here. We give thanks to God for a safe delivery,” wrote Jackie.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho

Jackie had been sharing her pregnancy journey with the fans and also promised her fans she would keep them updated on delivery journey too.

On the contrary, Blessing is known to be a very private person and would always find a way to complement what Jackie is doing but in a different way privately.

“I’m a pretty private person especially when I’m vulnerable and I wouldn’t want to document that. Maybe she might want to document something, I will support her in that but I’d do it differently,” said Blessing.

Fans congratulated the new couples and wished them all the best. The two were engaged and are yet to have a wedding.

Madiba proposed to Jackie this year April and confirmed that the two were dating on valentines day.

Also read Congratulations! Jackie Matubia Gets Engaged

Jackie and Blessing Lung’ahoBoth Jackie and Blessing have a child each in their previous relationship.
Jackie has a seven year old daughter while Madiba has a daughter too.

