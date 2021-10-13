Janet Mbugua Allegedly Dumps Husband After Several Cheating Scandals

Connect with us

Former Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, has reportedly divorced her husband, Eddie Ndichu.

The two lovers, who have been together for almost five years now and are blessed with two kids, have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted each other pictures.

According to blogger Edgar Obare who has also exposed them on social media, Janet is also no longer wearing her wedding ring and, has also deleted the “wife tag” she had on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Painful Death! Nakuru Tycoon’s Only Son Swallows Pesticide After Catching Wife In Bed With Best Friend

Mbugua had a big event over the weekend where she launched InuaDadaCentre to promote the girl child and her husband did not attend the important event.

Ndichu has also igonred her birthdays and special days such as Mothers Day on social media meaning that the two parted ways a while back.

Sources close to the matter claim that Ndichu has been cheating on Mbugua for a while now a reason why she decided to leave him.

Eddie and Janet got married in an invite-only wedding at Chaka Ranch a few years ago.

At the start of their marriage, the two were always together but as time went by, stopped being spotted together.

Mbugua has not yet addressed the issue.

 

