Karen Nyamu Continues To Expose Married Samidoh: We Wanted Baby On His Birthday

Politician Karen Nyamu continues to open up about her controversial union with singer Samidoh revealing that they were hoping their son would come on his birthday.

Nyamu opened up about the unknown details in an interview with Picha Clear films narrating how she tried her best so that her son would be born on November 1 which is on Samidoh’s birthday.

“My baby daddy Samidoh and I wanted us to welcome our son on that date,” she said.

“But the baby delayed and I had to go to the hospital myself.”

Samidoh, who is still married to his wife Edith Nderitu, said that he will only support the baby but is not in any relationship with Nyamu.

Nyamu also opened up on other details about her birth including having a CS and her son not breastfeeding after hitting three months.

“I went to work to the very last days,” she said.

“I had been talking to God and I knew this is not what I had told God. I Googled how to change the position of a baby, and one of the things I was required to do was to swim a lot.

“The baby turned when I visited the last scan. I was so excited until I shed tears in the hospital. I did not want a CS.”

She went on:

“At some point, before two months, some things needed my attention. My baby was introduced to formula very early. In the midst, he started experiencing colic and so we majored on giving him formula milk. By the time I was analysing my diet to stop the colic, my baby refused to breastfeed,” she said.

“It is so heartbreaking for a mother coz sometimes when your baby cries and you breastfeed them, they are sorted. I have to look for other tactics. I feel there is so much I am missing. I feel like there is a bond that is broken.

“These days I try as much as possible to sleep with him in my bed. That is how I bond with him.”

