Karen Nyamu: I Can’t Sit Down And Pray For Samidoh Only Without Praying For His Wife And Kids

Politician Karen Nyamu has denied that she’s after ruining Samidoh’s marriage.

Nyamu told Jeff Kuria that even though she’s with Samidoh, she understands her place and is never after dethroning the wife.

She further confessed that she can’t just pray for Samidoh only and ignore his wife and kids. She always wishes the best for them.

”I can’t sit down and pray for Samido without praying for his wife and kids,” she said.

“Let me tell you, there was a time his wife was admitted and I could see how disturbed he was. I had to stand in that gap and became the person who was now praying for them. Even today, if God forbid and they separate, I can never take her place. She will remain his first wife.”

She also denied that she’s a husband snatcher saying Samidoh would never leave his wife.

“People call me husband snatcher, but I know him (Samidoh) well; he cannot leave his family. His wife by now knows that I have no intentions of coming between them. To any woman, Samidoh is very attractive and fun to be around. In my situation, any woman would have fallen in love with him,” she said.

Nyamu confessed that she’s not perfect and all the criticism being thrown at her hasn’t shaken her.

”So, while all the dramas were going on, although I was ashamed, I always have a conviction that it is right at that time for me,” she said.

“I also know that as a human being, I am prone to mistakes. I have so many videos and he has so many too. Why are you surprised when I release videos of a son and his dad?”

