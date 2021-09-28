Kenyans In Diaspora: Eric Omondi Claims Andrew Kibe Is Being Hosted By A Sugar Mummy In The US: ‘ule Ni Chokora’

Comedian Eric Omondi has fired back at former Kiss 100 FM presenter Andrew Kibe for criticizing his comedy skits and cross-dressing.

Kibe, who is currently in the US and has been lately criticizing almost every Kenyan celeb through his live social media vlogs, attacked Omondi for cross-dressing.

Omondi in return has fired an attack claiming that Kibe is busy criticizing hardworking Kenyans while he’s in the US being hosted by a 57-year-old sugar Kenyan woman.

In the viral video, Omondi destroys Kibe saying he’s always criticizing Kenyans but can’t do anything himself.

“He’s in America and currently living with a woman called Judy. She’s 57 years old,” Omondi said.

“Kibe needs help from Kenyans. Kibe has no direction. He’s desperate. He needs our help. If he breaks up with that woman, Kibe will return to Kenya with nothing. We have people in America. I’ve also stayed in America. We can confirm that an old woman is hosting him.”

Kibe started the exchange two days ago after claiming Omondi has become an embarrassment to boychild because of his antics.

”Eric I’m talking to you man. Nilimwona amefanya video juzi, amejivaa kaa dem, amepaka mpaka make-up, selling a political candidate. Nikajiuliza why? I don’t have to dress like women to talk to women… Women respond to men… ID yako imeandikwaje? Ama ni Erica… You need to change your ways. Ukona tabia za kidem sasa wewe. Na since ukona tabia za kidem lazima tukuambie sasa. Sit your f*kin a$$ bro. Stop that bullsh*t. What are you teaching our kids?…” said Kibe.

