Kenyans laud Dennis Oliech for spending KSh 124 million on late mum, brother’s treatment

When news that Kenyan football star Dennis Oliech had gone broke, not many people could believe it.

Quite a number of Kenyans wondered why and how the former Harambee Stars blew up his millions in a very short span of time.

Some concluded the retired footballer squandered his wealth in living large and women but that was not the truth as KDRTV.co.ke has learned.

The former Harambee Stars star recently disclosed for the first time that his fortune was not blown but he used it in trying to save the lives of his mother and elder brother.

The football star Dennis ‘The Menace’ Oliech revealed that he spent millions on his mother and brother’s treatments.

Speaking in an interview with Mozart sports, Oliech revealed that he spent KSh 124 million on the treatment of his late mother, Mary Auma Oliech, and brother Kevin Opiyo Oliech, one thing that many people were not privy to.

The football star went ahead to add that he had to sell some of his assets to carter for their treatments, a move that impacted his investment portfolio terribly.

“I have regrets, yes, but I was doing this to treat my mother and brother. My mother’s hospital bill came to around KSh 40 million, and we had to pay around KSh 84 million for Kevin’s bill. You cannot hold on to an asset, and your relatives are ill and need your help. The problem was maybe we did not appeal to the public to help us cushion the financial burdens,” Oliech said.

However, Oliech spent all or nearly all of his fortune on treating his mother and brother but they both succumbed to cancer in July 2018 and August 2020.

His revelation touched the hearts of many Kenyans who took to social media not only to laud him but also to apologize to him for the humiliation he went through a while back.

Quite a number of Kenyans insisted Oliech is one of the few people with big hearts as they tried to plead with the government to consider him for a job in one of the ministries in charge of sports.

