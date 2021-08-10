Connect with us

Love Is Stupid! Karen Nyamu Announces Second Pregnancy With Samidoh

samidoh nyamu

Lawyer Karen Nyamu recently caught her fans on social media by surprise after announcing that she’s carrying Kikuyu singer Samidoh’s second child.

Nyamu, who went live on Instagram, also accused the popular musician of being violent. Nyamu told fans that Samidoh had assaulted her and even broke her phone.

She claimed her kid watched it and was shaken by the ordeal.

“I have been beaten, my hair has been removed. And I am just three months pregnant. We women are so stupid, we have to teach these violent guys a lesson. I Am shocked, my daughter has cried.” she said in the stream.

The mother of two went on to claim that Samidoh assaulted her because he was told she was in Mombasa with another man.

“It’s Samidoh, someone told him that I was seen in Mombasa with a man as if my colleagues are all females,” she said.

“We must make this a lesson for all men who think they can beat women and get away with it. This is unacceptable. We will deal with this legally.”

Her followers couldn’t help but wonder why Nyamu got pregnant again for a married Samidoh to which she replied love makes you do unreasonable things.

“That man is fertile, children are blessings. Love is stupid,” she said.

She went on to claim that even though Samidoh has a wife, he’s a jealous lover who doesn’t like to see him around other men.

Watch the video below:

 

