Madiba- We Don’t Know The Gender Of Our Unborn Child Yet

images 19 1
Jackie Matubia and Madiba

Power couple Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lungaho have for a long time been on the limelight since Jackie revealed she was pregnant. Fans could not keep calm and are always trying to get revamped on her pregnancy journey.

Through her YouTube channel, Jackie has always updated the fans on her journey. For quit some time, fans have always wondered when her due date is.

images 16 2

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lunghaho

Fascinating fact about the two couples is that both are one of Kenya’s best actor and actress and also, the two are going to be second time parents.

Nonetheless, in an interview, Madiba confirmed that he had a daughter from his previous relationship. Jackie too had a daughter from her previous relationship.

Most celebrity couples have always revealed the gender of their kids publicly but this time, Jackie and Madiba have kept the fans guessing.

Madiba confirmed that they are yet to go for scan to know the genderr. The two will go for a scan on Tuesday next week. In a statement, he said:

“I didn’t want to know the gender and she respected that. But we will be going for a scan together as we have to start shopping for the baby. “

images 18 1

Blessing and Jackie Matubia

Fans have tirelessly waited for the arrival of their unborn child. Jackie on the other hand said that they have been waiting too and she is very anxious.

Also read Jackie Matubia Reveals The Father Of Her Unborn Child And Why They Broke Up With Her First Lover

The two had recently got engaged in a party which was attended by several celebrities. Madiba also confirmed that the two will be getting married.

