Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jackie Matubia Reveals The Father Of Her Unborn Child And Why They Broke Up With Her First Lover

By

Published

images 12 3
images 12 3

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho have confirmed they are dating. Jackie and Blessing have taken their romance offline.

Nonetheless,  two are not just lovers in Zora local show but also in real life.

Screenshot 2022 02 14 13 22 47 38

Jackie Matubia Photo courtesy

On her Instagram video, Jackie was seen together with Blessing showing off her baby bump. This met different reactions on Instagram.

Photo courtesy Jackie Matubia

Screenshot 2022 02 14 13 22 47 38 1

Photo courtesy

Consequently, fans together with other celebrities congratulated them. Those celebrities who congratulated Jackie include Milly wa Jesus, Celestine Ndinda, Kalekye Mumo among others

Additionally, Terence was not left behind. He wrote:

”Awwwww mgekosa kusema ningetuma ile picha tulipiga November 2021.”

This shows that the two have been together for a while.

images 12 3

image courtesy

Why they broke up

Back in 2019, Jackie separated from her first baby daddy who is a KQ captain. In an interview, Jackie said that their relationship never worked out because they rushed into things.

Together they had a daughter, Zari with the first love.

However, Blessing Lung’aho has never come to the public to give any hints on if the two are dating. Responding to the rumours, he wrote;

“Let Matubia reveal who is her baby daddy. That question should be asked or directed to the person carrying the baby. Would you prefer you (pregnant mom) to reveal your pregnancy or the man who impregnated you to do it?”

Nonetheless, it is no longer a rumour that the two are expecting their first child.

Also read Five Celebrities Bawled Out By Andrew Kibe For Exposing Their Spouse’s Babybump

Madiba is arguably one of the best male actors in the Kenyan industry.  Moreover, Madiba has also been featured in different shows including Maria.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019