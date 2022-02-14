Jackie Matubia Reveals The Father Of Her Unborn Child And Why They Broke Up With Her First Lover

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho have confirmed they are dating. Jackie and Blessing have taken their romance offline.

Nonetheless, two are not just lovers in Zora local show but also in real life.

On her Instagram video, Jackie was seen together with Blessing showing off her baby bump. This met different reactions on Instagram.

Photo courtesy Jackie Matubia

Consequently, fans together with other celebrities congratulated them. Those celebrities who congratulated Jackie include Milly wa Jesus, Celestine Ndinda, Kalekye Mumo among others

Additionally, Terence was not left behind. He wrote:

”Awwwww mgekosa kusema ningetuma ile picha tulipiga November 2021.”

This shows that the two have been together for a while.

Why they broke up

Back in 2019, Jackie separated from her first baby daddy who is a KQ captain. In an interview, Jackie said that their relationship never worked out because they rushed into things.

Together they had a daughter, Zari with the first love.

However, Blessing Lung’aho has never come to the public to give any hints on if the two are dating. Responding to the rumours, he wrote;

“Let Matubia reveal who is her baby daddy. That question should be asked or directed to the person carrying the baby. Would you prefer you (pregnant mom) to reveal your pregnancy or the man who impregnated you to do it?”

Nonetheless, it is no longer a rumour that the two are expecting their first child.

Madiba is arguably one of the best male actors in the Kenyan industry. Moreover, Madiba has also been featured in different shows including Maria.