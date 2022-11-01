Meet Kenyan Politicians Who are Married to White Spouses 

Gladys Shollei

The Uasin Gishu Women Representative remarried following her divorce with her first husband Sam Shollei. Gladys is currently married to Neil Horn.

Horn is a Specialist Psychiatrist based in South Africa. He has served as a psychiatrist in Cape Town for more than a decade. Before settling in South Africa, he trained and worked in psychiatry in the United Kingdom for 10 years.

He also lectures Primary Care Practitioners and Psychiatrists about the clinical and neurobiological elements of Mental Health and Psychiatric Disorders.

Simba Arati

The Kisii Governor is married to a Chinese national. Nicknamed Kwamboka Simba, she has spent many years in Kisii and has an admirable grasp of the language. The two met in China while Simba was pursuing a business management degree at Guangzhou University. The two have been blessed with 3 kids.

In a recent interview, the former Dagoretti North MP revealed that he is not interested in other ladies and he only focuses on his wife.

” Kwamboka is still the one thing that makes me happy. She supports me. I’ve never betrayed her. It’s hard enough managing one woman; so why would I take on more?”

“They occasionally come at me, but I gently turn them down since, as someone in public service, you may easily be discredited by them.” He continued.

Joyce Lay

In 2015, the marriage of the former Taita Taveta woman representative and her mzungu spouse, William Lay, encountered difficulties. Joyce requested that the union be dissolved, citing irreconcilable differences. They eventually reconciled, and she revealed that she was assisting him in conducting DNA testing on multiple children from other women to see if he was the father.

Other Kenyan Politicians who have had foreign spouses include ODM MP Millie Odhiambo, Former Kibra MP the late Ken Okoth and Kenya’s first President the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

