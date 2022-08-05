Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Meet Raila Odinga’s Little Known Spokesman Dennis Onyango 

By

Published

dennis onyango raila odinga star

Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga is renowned for his organized and skillfully produced public communication Thanks to his spokesman. 

Many people mistaken him for Raila’s bodyguard, a tall man who constantly follows Raila. Dennis Onyango, a journalist by profession , is responsible for preserving Raila’s reputation in the media.

He was appointed as Raila’s personal assistant in 2008, after the ODM leader was named prime minister following the contentious 2007 general election.

Onyango has utilized his media abilities for some time to ensure that Raila is not depicted in a negative way, coordinating all press conferences and other media engagements.

According to reports, he is a prominent player in Raila’s media life, where he decides who can have encounters with the African Union (AU) ambassador.

In June 2020, he unleashed a diatribe against Deputy President William Ruto and the whole Kenya Kwanza alliance, ridiculing Ruto’s demonization of Raila as a political ploy. Onyango stated that the strategy would not prevent Raila from running for governor in 2022.

” Deputy President, you are going down. You are not the first to walk that path. There is room to go down with dignity and return to glory later.

“Get some brains around you. Insults, hacking, faking are what has driven you to this ditch. Get some brains around you’ 

Onyango has consistently polished his journalistic talents despite directing Raila’s media department. He is a contributing author for one of Nation Media Group’s (NMG) news outlets, Nation Africa, with 907 articles thus far.

Majority have also confused Onyango’s role with that of Professor Makau Mutua. While revealing his campaign strategy, Raila selected Mutua his Spokesperson of the 2022 presidential campaign secretariat as well as head of its think tank.

Mutua works in handy with former KTN investigative journalist, Dennis Onsarigo, who was named Raila’s press secretary.

Onsarigo manages all media relations needs and involvement of his 2022 campaign secretariat.

Also Read: Raila Odinga Heading to Presidency As New Poll Show Big Margin Between Him &amp; DP Ruto 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020